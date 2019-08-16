Sam Houston State head baseball coach Jay Sirianni has finalized his coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Sirianni, who was promoted to head coach last month, will continue to oversee the Bearkat pitchers. Shane Wedd will take over the offense after spending the last two seasons on Sam Houston State's staff, most recently as the director of baseball operations.
The Bearkats also add former UT Arlington assistant Fuller Smith as the program’s recruiting coordinator, while former College Park High School head coach Jason Washburn has been named the new director of baseball operations.
Trevor Rainey, a former player at Houston Baptist and assistant coach at Panola College, will serve as the team’s volunteer assistant coach.
“We are excited to have these guys on board as a staff,” Sirianni said. “They are all great men, fathers and teachers who will help us develop these players and as men to be successful in life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.