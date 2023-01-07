HUNTSVILLE — Despite riding a three-game win streak, Sam Houston women’s team fell to Utah Tech Saturday afternoon.
The Bearkats (6-7, 2-1 WAC) shot 31.3% from the field as they fell to the Trailblazers 79-67 for their first WAC loss of the season.
“We just didn’t play hard,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We didn’t have a great start and that’s hard to bounce back from. We didn’t play hard so we got the results we got.”
The first quarter started shaky for the Kats as they were unable to find a basket as the Trailblazers took an early 6-0 lead before the Kats scored a basket.
For the rest of the quarter, things would play the same for the Kats as would finish the first quarter shooting 36.8% from the field as a team. Junior guard Kaylee Jefferson would lead the Kats in points with seven.
Despite the rough start, the second quarter would play into the Kats hands as they outscored Utah Tech by five and tied things up before the half.
“We just wanted to play better basketball and make some easier baskets,” Justice said. “There wasn’t really a message. We just needed to make some easier shots and we had them all night. We didn't make them.”
As shots continued to not fall for the Bearkats, other things were taking off.
Sam Houston was still capable of causing 17 turnovers, but couldn’t connect on the other end with seven points off them.
Rebounding has been the Bearkats sturgeon point this season and was another factor tonight. The Kats would also gain seven more boards finishing with 49. While the Kats struggled from the field, their second chance points kept them alive as they had 26.
Jefferson would finish the second half with 17 points and would then be held scoreless in the second half. Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Kemp would lead the Kats with 22 points and senior Madelyn Batista nearly had another double-double as she finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
“When the baskets aren’t going you have to lock in and keep battling to get a couple easier looks,” Justice said. “You can’t settle and I just thought we found our tempo way too late into the game.”
Sam Houston will now be tasked with a road trip as they will head to New Mexico for a battle against the Aggies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Las Cruces. They will follow that with a trip to Utah for a bout with Southern Utah on Saturday.
“We just need to try and correct something we didn’t do well,” Justice said. “We need to bounce back with better energy and better starts.”
