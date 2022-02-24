NACOGDOCHES — Sam Houston men’s basketball was able to overcome their first-half struggles to compete against their rival Stephen F. Austin.
SFA was able to get the 69-67 win over the Bearkats as Javion May was called for a late foul that sent SFA’s Jaylin Jackson-Posey to the free-throw line, giving the Lumberjacks the advantage.
The Bearkats saw just 28 first-half points, while the Lumberjacks were able to match their total from the first game of 41 in just the first half.
Sam Houston came out flat in the first half as they shot 44.4 percent from the field and went 0-8 from behind the three-point line. The Kats then went 3-12 from the three-point line.
The second half was a complete turnaround for the Kats, defensively.
After the Lumberjacks scored 41 in the first half, defense for Sam Houston was able to hold SFA to 43.5 percent from the field and allowed 28 points. This was key for the Bearkats to tie the game in the closing second.
However, with the Jacks being in the double bonus, a late foul by Javion May sent Jaylin Jackson-Posey to the line to shoot free throws with three seconds on the clock.
Scoring for the Bearkats was led by Tristan Ikpe with 15 points, while Savion Flagg had 13 points and the most important layup to tie the game with 6.1 seconds.
Sam Houston will now hit the road for another road game, this time in Phoenix for another round with Grand Canyon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.