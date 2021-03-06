The Sam Houston Bearkats were unable to climb out of an early hole on Saturday, falling to undefeated Southland Conference champion Stephen F. Austin in their regular-season finale.
SFA jumped out to an 8-0 advantage right out of the gates and would lead for the rest of the afternoon, as the Bearkats suffered a 69-57 defeat at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The 12-point victory by the Lady Jacks, who have been receiving votes in the AP Top 25, marks their smallest win margin of Southland play.
After falling behind by 11, Sam Houston was able to cut its deficit down to six by the 6:15 mark of the second quarter. However, SFA responded with an 11-6 run to go back up 11 by halftime, and the Bearkats would trail by double digits for the rest of the game.
Faith Cook led Sam Houston in scoring with 15 points, followed by Amber Leggett with 14 points. Leggett also compiled a team-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.
The Bearkats will enter next week’s Southland Conference Tournament as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. They need a New Orleans win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday to secure a top-two spot and automatic trip to the semifinals.
