KATY — After advancing to the program’s third-ever Southland Conference title game, the Sam Houston women’s basketball team came up just short of school history on Sunday afternoon.
Paired up against top rival and undefeated league champion Stephen F. Austin, the Bearkats rallied from an early deficit and found themselves tied midway through the third quarter. However, an untimely scoring drought and a late run by SFA proved too much to overcome as Sam Houston fell 56-45 at the Merrell Center in Katy.
“I thought the kids fought hard,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “I'm so proud of this group, especially my upperclassmen. I definitely think that we have a championship program — and we'll be back.”
“It just gives us fuel for next year,” added Southland Conference Player of the Year Amber Leggett, who joined teammate Faith Cook on the all-tournament team. “Each person in there is like, 'We need to get back out there and prepare for next year.' We had a few shortcomings, but it's only going to fuel us for the next go around.”
After trailing by four at halftime, Sam Houston evened the score at 30 with a chance to take the lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The Bearkats couldn’t capitalize on SFA’s scoring struggles, however, with turnovers ultimately driving their downfall.
Sam Houston, which committed just five turnovers in the first half, gave the ball away 14 times in the final two quarters. This allowed the Lumberjacks to eventually pull away, closing out the contest on a 26-15 run over the final 14:42.
“I thought that we turned the ball over in crucial moments, and it's hard when somebody is getting more possessions to score the basketball,” Justice said. “Turnovers definitely affected us in that last stretch. When we were right there I think we had got five stops and had an opportunity to go up when it was 30-30, and we turned the basketball over. That's something that will haunt me tonight.”
Leggett led the Bearkats in scoring with 14 points, while Cook added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers. Courtney Cleveland and Madelyn Batista finished with eight points each, with Batista also recording a team-high 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Sunday’s loss undoubtedly stings for Justice and her players. But after inheriting a program that was picked to finish dead-last in the conference a little over two years ago, with a 7-48 record in the two years before her arrival, the coach can’t help but be proud of the progress the program has made throughout her first three seasons.
“When I took the job, my vision was always to win a championship,” Justice said. “I tried to set that standard Day 1 from when I was on campus, but it wasn't easy. Changing the culture is very hard. You have to get people to buy in, and we talked about that in the locker room. Amber buying in was crucial when she was a freshman, and then Faith coming from another institution and buying into the program crucial.
“I'm extremely proud of the foundation that was laid two years ago. My biggest focus now is making sure we understand what championship basketball is, and how we get there. Am I proud of today? I'm proud that we got the opportunity to play today, I'm not proud that we lost. But I'm definitely grateful for the progress that we've made.”
Cook, who received an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, confirmed that she will be coming back next season — with a Southland Conference championship and Sam Houston’s first NCAA Tournament appearance on her mind.
“We have unfinished business,” she said.
