HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women's basketball hit the hardwood for the first time since Dec. 20, as Abilene Christian University made the trip to Huntsville.
The Wildcats were able to come away with the 70-59 win Saturday evening.
Sam Houston (5-7, 0-1) was able to hang with ACU (11-3, 1-0) at times, but in a game that saw multiple runs by the Wildcats, the Bearkats couldn’t keep up.
At the half, Sam Houston was able to tie the game up at 34, after a corner three by Faith Cook with under two seconds on the clock, but the momentum boost wasn’t enough.
The Bearkats were held to 25 second half points in the loss.
Coming off the bench, Kaylee Jefferson led the way for the Kats, as she finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Three other Kats added double digit points in the loss, but could never grab the lead back.
Sam Houston will be back on the floor on Thursday, as they face Lamar at home.
