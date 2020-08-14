As a former college football player and coach, Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams has a unique perspective on the value of the student-athlete experience.
Williams believes the opportunity to compete for championships — whether at the national or conference level — is an expected part of this experience for Bearkat student-athletes. So when the Southland Conference announced Thursday that it had postponed fall sports with hopes of conducting seasons in the spring, the longtime administrator — whose department has won a Southland record seven Commissioner’s Cups — fully embraced the league’s decision.
“Obviously the health and safety of everyone is very important, and the logistics and testing and everything that goes from there. But sometimes one of the things that is forgotten is that student-athlete experience,” Williams said. “I think in the last 15 years, our student-athletes have had a certain standard and level of expectations of that experience — and that includes postseason, competing for conference tournaments and regular season championships and playing a full season. All that comes into play in my decision making, and I've shared that with our student-athletes, student-athlete advisory council and head coaches. They know how I feel about that.
“I know a lot of people are looking at independent schedules and pushing for those types of things, but from our perspective, it has to rise to our standard of what we've expected the last 15 years. Looking at it in the spring gives us the best opportunity to do that. It's not optimal, because you have a lot of competition factors, recovery times and different things like that. But I think at this point, based on everything we've seen, it gives us the best opportunity to create that experience.”
Sam Houston State volleyball coach Brenda Gray echoed this sentiment when asked about the Southland’s decision.
“The main thing we have to understand is it's a health and safety issue,” Gray said. “Everybody knows that. Our players are aware that this is bigger than Sam Houston volleyball, and we respect the decisions of the conference. We know that our athletics director and president are putting our best interest at heart, and we'll go by their direction. ... When they make the call to go, we'll be ready.”
While the Bearkats — who do not plan to play any out-of-conference games this fall — might be on board with the Southland’s decision, such isn’t the case at every school in the conference.
Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin have both announced plans to move forward with fall sports programs, despite the league’s announcement. SFA head football coach Colby Carthel told KTRE in Lufkin that he has “no desire to play in the spring,” citing concerns about playing two seasons in the same year, and is working to fill out an 11-game schedule for this fall.
But for Sam Houston State, which unlike its Piney Woods counterpart, is eligible to compete in the FCS playoffs this season, fall football simply didn’t make sense — especially with hopes of a spring postseason still alive.
“Our mindset is that we want to be in the world of the James Madisons and North Dakota States — and if you can't play for a national championship this fall, we'd rather find a different time when we can get a chance to get in that competition,” Sam Houston State head football coach K.C. Keeler said. “This is a program that has been in five Final Fours in the past 10 years, so that's the mentality we have. We want to be with the big boys trying to win a national championship.
“It's obviously not going to happen in the fall, so let's put some ideas together and see if a spring season is possible. Right now, I don't know if anyone knows if that's possible or not, because nobody has put enough thought into it, but that's the next thing that we're going to do.”
‘DAUNTING CHALLENGE’ LIES AHEAD
The financial hit incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, from strict testing requirements to lost revenue, is not the only obstacle facing college athletic departments as they attempt to move fall sports to the spring.
From a logistical standpoint, the spring semester is already the most taxing for Sam Houston State’s athletic department, which in a normal year attempts to balance the overlap of basketball, bowling, golf, track and field, baseball and softball. Now, four more sports will be added to the mix for this busy stretch.
“It’s going to be a very daunting challenge from that standpoint,” Williams said. “If you ask most of our staff, even in a normal year, they’d probably say we’re understaffed. We’re probably better than most in the conference, but even with that, whether it’s sports information, athletic training, operations … there’s a scenario we looked at where we could have a basketball game on Wednesday, a volleyball game Thursday, soccer on Friday and then football, baseball and softball (on the weekend). Doubleheaders and everything like that. That's the worst case scenario, and we haven’t put all the schedules together, but that is potentially there.
“Our spring is probably the most challenging on our staff, just because of the number of events that we have. Then you add in the four fall sports, and it’s going to create some challenges. But that’s our job, to make sure we figure it out. We might have to spread some resources out differently, and some of the fan experience might not be as good because of that, but ultimately it’s about the student-athlete experience and making sure that game or event is possible for them.”
PLANNING FOR THE PLAYOFFS
Sam Houston State is remaining optimistic about the possibility of the FCS playoffs taking place this spring, with all 13 leagues at the level planning to postpone their conference schedules. However, with the 2020 fall postseason only falling apart over the past two weeks, there is still much for conferences to work out before any playoffs can take place.
There have been discussions on the topic, but any developments are merely preliminary at this point.
“Some people are saying they don't want to try anything before Jan. 1, then there has been some talk about, 'Why don't we start in December? Kids are all leaving and we can almost create a bubble in terms of practice and prepping for a season.'” Keeler said. “The FCS conferences have to get together and start talking to say, 'How does this work for all of us?'”
Southland commissioner Tom Burnett did not provide many specifics on what the FCS playoffs could look like in the spring, but he did acknowledge that financial restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely mean a reduction in the typically 24-team postseason field.
"One expectation I would share for you is don't expect the 24-team bracket like we normally have,” Burnett said. "What we're learning with our NCAA championships, and this shouldn't surprise anyone, everything they do to try to provide championship experiences is going to become more expensive. We have to assume that we're still going to be in the Covid-era.
“There's going to have to be testing done. Travel is different than it has been. I don't know if you can put a football team on two busses anymore. It might be 4-5 busses. Airline travel is going to be different. There's an expectation that any NCAA championships are going to be much more expensive."
