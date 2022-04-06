HOUSTON — Sam Houston baseball wasted no time getting ahead of the University of Houston in the top of the first, but the Cougars wouldn’t go away easily tying it up in the bottom frame.
Houston took a lead in the third, but both teams went back and forth keeping things interesting. However, Sam Houston took the 6-5 lead in the eighth but a three-run home run gave the Cougars the lead for the final time.
“First off, that was a big kid baseball game,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. ‘We made some mistakes and they made us pay for it. It was a dog fight from the word go, it didn’t go our way tonight but there are a lot of good things to build off of.”
Sam Houston used seven pitchers to get through the game. Sophomore Coltin Atkinson got the start and only saw three innings of work while he is working his way back to full strength. In his outing, he gave up three hits and allowed just two runs during the 15 batters he faced.
Atkinson struggled with command a bit on the mound as he walked four Cougar batters and only mustered one strikeout.
“Coltin did an alright job,” Sirianni said. “He is still trying to figure out some touch and feel with some stuff because he’s an executioner, but that’s kind of the last thing to come back. I think his stuff was OK but it just takes a little while.”
After him, Sam Houston ran through its bullpen going with six more pitchers to close out the game. Gavi Coldiron got tagged with the loss but only after Lance Lusk came in and gave up a three-run home run to Brandon Uhse that gave the Cougars the two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The plan going into the game was to give the bullpen each an inning and the Kats did that, but the six runs allowed out of the pen were just too much for Sam Houston to overcome.
“We know we are going to have to piece these mid-weeks together,” Sirianni said. “We needed to use guys for one inning and I thought for the most part we did a good job attacking the strike zone. We played good defense behind them.”
At the plate, the Bearkats were ready to strike. With a first-inning run the Kats were ready to show them they were ready with two hits and a run coming across. Carlos Contreras was able to bring in his 50th runner this season after a ground ball to first base was picked up and taken to first for the second out.
But as it normally is for Sam Houston, Contreras wasn’t the hit leader in the game. That went to Justin Wishkoski and Wes Folse, who both had three.
Folse went 3-4 in the game and come around to score twice, but with Brandon Pruitt also batting at the bottom of the order, the Kats found a way to bring in the runs.
Pruitt would also have a good day at the play going 2-3 and driving in one run in the loss.
“It’s always big, those two guys are some of the hardest working kids that haven't had the chance to play for awhile, and they have made the most of the opportunity when they got here,” Sirianni said. “I’m really proud of them and anytime you can have depth in their lineup or have options in your lineup, those are a good thing to have.”
The Bearkats got their runs in a different form than normal. Sam Houston didn’t get their first RBI hit until the seventh inning when Clayton Chadwick hit a ball up the middle for a single.
It was good for the Kats to see as they manufactured their first four runs.
“We need to be able to score multiple ways and execute when called upon,” Sirianni said. “We have been notorious for the big hit and we didn’t have one tonight, but we were able to scratch away and get some two-out rbis. I like where we are at, and it may not feel like it tonight but we are competing and giving ourselves a chance to win.”
Sam Houston will now shift their focus back to conference with a trip to Abilene to go against the preseason favorites in the Southwest division of the WAC. The Bearkats and the Wildcats will play a weekend series with the first game starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
