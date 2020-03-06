The reigning Southland Conference champions started league play on a rocky note Friday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
Sam Houston State dropped its Southland opener to Houston Baptist 7-2, as the Bearkats allowed a pair of three-run innings and struggled to produce at the plate.
A three-run first inning for HBU put the Kats in an immediate hole, and the Huskies proceeded to add one run in the third and three more in the seventh. Sam Houston State stranded two runners on four occasions and would receive its only scoring play on a two-run double by Jack Rogers in the eighth.
Tyler Davis received the loss for the Kats, his first of the season.
SHSU will attempt to get back in the win column Saturday against the Huskies, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
