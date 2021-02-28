In their first series back at home since last spring, Sam Houston couldn’t keep up with former Southland Conference foe UTSA.
After winning Friday’s series opener against the Roadrunners, the Kats dropped the next two, including an 18-5 defeat on Sunday to close out the three-game set.
“It was a tough day,” Bearkats head coach Jay Sirianni said after Sunday’s series finale. “We didn’t play very well, and we got off to a sluggish start. That happens. It’s early in the year and there’s a lot of baseball. This won’t be the end of the story.”
The Kats started freshman Coltin Atkinson, who threw for two innings in his first collegiate start. His time on the mound saw a stat line of four hits, two runs, two strikeouts and one walk. He was pulled in the third for Lance Lusk.
“I was ready to get out there and compete today,” Atkinson said. “I wanted to show the work I’ve been doing in the fall. I want to power the strike zone coming in and let my guys do the work in the field.”
Six different pitchers were used for the Kats on Sunday as they look to figure out their rotation.
“That was a little bit of the plan anyways,” Sirianni said. “We wanted to get Coltin’s feet wet. The matchup didn’t quite go our way early and it got out of hand. Anytime you can get guys out there and get their year underway, it’s good.”
Errors were one issue for the Kats, as they tallied four of them. The errors proved costly, as each one extended the inning and allowed more runs to score.
Offensive consistency also held back the Bearkats. Sam Houston loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but could not capitalize, leaving all three runners stranded. The Kats left 12 on base for the day.
“I think it’s anxiety,” Sirianni said. “It’s early in the year and when you have bases loaded, you have guys going out there looking for the big hit instead of just staying in themselves and playing the baseball they’ve played their entire lives.”
Four of the five Bearkat runs came from the long ball. Jack Rodgers was one of the two. He went 1-4 on the night with a two-run homer and leads the Kats with a .533 batting average.
In the Bearkats’ four games this season, Sunday marked the first time they surpassed the four-run threshold.
The Kats return to action on Tuesday at Baylor, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
