A sluggish start ended up costing the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Thursday’s season opener against Houston.
Sam Houston State fell into an early hole, surrendering three goals in the first 30 minutes. And although the Bearkats were able to turn things around defensively in the second half, they never got going on offense in a 3-0 defeat at Pritchett Field.
“I was a bit disappointed with the first half,” Sam Houston State head coach Tom Brown said. “I feel like we got out and were playing scared ... and unfortunately there was a little disorganization with the corner kicks. In the second half, I thought we responded a lot better.”
The Bearkats amped up their aggressiveness in the second half, and it translated in the results.
Although they didn’t find the net, the Kats produced several scoring chances down the stretch. Defensively, Sam Houston State shut out its opponent for the final 60 minutes.
“We got a little bit more into what we’ve been working on,” Brown added. “When we got on the front foot, pressed and tried to make things happen, we created some opportunities. In that first half, I felt we were really on our back foot and letting them come at us.”
Brown believes this team is at its best when employing an attack-oriented mindset, something he hopes they can bring from the start in Sunday’s home game against Gonzaga.
“When we get on the front foot and press, we have a much better mentality ... we just can’t get ourselves in a hole,” the coach said.
Sunday’s match at Pritchett Field is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
