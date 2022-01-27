HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice stepped away from the team at the end of November, but in her return to the court, the Bearkats found a way to win.
The Bearkats were able to defeat the top-ranked California Baptist team 73-65 after going down 11-2 early in the first quarter.
“I thought the team played well tonight, coming back isn’t an easy task for them and they had to adjust to how we played basketball,” Justice said after the game. “I thought the biggest factor tonight was that everybody contributed. I thought we played really good basketball tonight.”
In the win, Sam Houston was able to play 40 minutes of team basketball. Led by senior guard Faith Cook, who had a career night with 32 points, the team played calm, cool and collected, despite being down early.
Heading into the half, Cook was able to hit a three that swung the momentum back in favor of the Kats.
“It was great, everybody played for each other, that was our main focus tonight,” Cook noted. “The goal was to get stops and play as a team and I think we accomplished that tonight.”
While Cook was able to do it for the Kats on the offensive end, junior Madelyn Batista set her career-high with 16 rebounds, 13 of those rebounds came defensively to help keep second chance points away from the Lancers.
Sam Houston’s defense also held the WAC preseason player of the year, Ane Olaeta, to 17 points, but 0-2 from behind the three-point line. This in turn led to the Lancers going 5-23 from behind the arc.
“I think defense is our bread and butter, everybody thinks that we can score the basketball, but we rarely work on offense in practice,” Justice said laughing. “I think defensively is where we go when we need a basket, I think our transition game is pretty good when we are pushing the ball and if we didn’t play solid defense tonight, they would have hit a lot of threes.”
While this was a team win for the Kats, it was a big push in momentum. After starting the conference play 0-6, the Bearkats have now won two straight, as they get ready to head down the stretch.
As the Kats ride off their two-game streak, getting Justice back now, instead of next season, is a big boost for this team.
“I think the decision to come back now is that I was ready to come back,” Justice added. “I stepped away for a personal reason and I thank the administration and my team for allowing me that time, but when you are ready, you’re ready.”
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will return to Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, as they will tip-off at 3 p.m. against Seattle University.
