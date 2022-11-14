HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since the 2013-2014 season, Sam Houston men’s basketball team has started the year 3-0.
The Bearkats knocked off the LeTourneau Yellowjackets 84-48 after getting out to a 20-0 lead in the first half.
“I thought we came out and played really energetic and with a lot of enthusiasm and our effort got us off to a good start,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “Our senior leadership was evident there. It was a good start tonight. The only disappointing thing was late when we started subbing and had a bunch of new guys in there. We turned the ball over a little bit too much. It got a little sloppier than I wanted to, but overall it was a great start and we will take 3-0.”
While the Bearkats are just three games into the season, they have seen something new. They have a score-by-committee-type team and can play with a 10-guy rotation. Against LeTourneau, the Bearkats saw all 14 members.
Leading the way for the Kats tonight was senior transfer Qua Grant and senior Tristan Ikpe, who each scored a team-high 11 points. While the Kats took advantage early, the game got sloppy toward the end.
The Bearkats shot 41% in the second half and went 2-10 from behind the three-point, but it came with getting some newer guys playtime.
“It’s a good feeling,” Hooten said. “I was watching our team play from last year against LeTourneau and there’s a big difference. You have guys sitting over there that when you go to them, there’s not a lot of drop-off in our team right now. We have to keep getting guys in there and keep getting better and better and in due time, we will have a chance to have a good team.”
Sam Houston has been known for its defense under Hooten and Monday night was no different. The Yellowjackets were held to 16 first-half points with 13 turnovers.
That defense didn’t quite move over to the second half. LeTourneau had two turnovers in the final 20 minutes and scored 32 points.
But the quick start was key for the Kats.
“Getting off to a start like that can get you on your heels,” Hooten said. “I think we made the next wave of substitutions, right now there isn’t a whole lot of drop-off in our top 10. Those guys that came in after that had that same energy.”
The Bearkats will now head into the start of the Fort Myers tip-off event. They will travel to Utah for the first game against the Utes. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. central Thursday in Salt Lake City.
