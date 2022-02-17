HUNTSVILLE — It took five extra minutes, but Sam Houston men’s basketball was able to defeat Abilene Christian for the second time this season.
The Bearkats’ graduate transfer, Savion Flagg, drilled a three-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime, where the Kats got the eventual 75-71 win.
Flagg, who is making an argument to be the mid-major player of the year, once again led the Kats to victory. The graduate finished the game with 20 points, leading both teams in scoring. His first-half performance was stellar too. Despite collecting two fouls and missing the closing minutes, he had nine points. He also finished the game with seven rebounds, with six coming in the second half.
While Flagg continues to play a key role for the Bearkats, this game came down to free throws.
ACU attempted 26 free throws in the game and sank all but three, keeping them in this game. But a few timely makes by Bearkats guard Demarkus Lampley and Jaden Ray gave the Bearkats the four-point lead in overtime on the way to the win.
Defense for Sam Houston held the Wildcats to shooting just 36% from the field, while they made just four three-point shots. The Bearkats also forced 17 turnovers, with one being the inbound pass to send it to overtime with two seconds, and then were able to capitalize, scoring 21 points off the turnovers.
The Wildcats, however, managed to out rebound the Kats 48-32 but could not make much of it on the other end.
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will have their final road stand of the season as they will travel to Edinburg on Saturday before heading east to play Stephen F. Austin next Thursday. Sam Houston will then return home on March 3 to close out the season against Tarleton.
