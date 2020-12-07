For the second consecutive game, the Sam Houston State men's basketball game topped the century mark in a 117-54 victory over Howard Payne at Johnson Coliseum Sunday.
The Bearkats (2-3) won for the second game in a row after topping Dallas Christian 117-45 Friday. Sam Houston hits the road Wednesday for a matchup against No. 10 Houston, the third top 25 team the Kats have faced this season.
Junior Zach Nutall and senior Demarkus Lampley led SHSU with 20 points as five Bearkats scored in double figures. Freshman Jarren Cook scored a new career-high 15 points on five 3-pointers, while juniors Tristan Ikpe added 14 and Donte Powers 12. Freshman Bryce Monroe chipped in 10 points.
The Bearkats drilled 54.9 percent of their shots from the field. They went 17 for 40 from 3-point range.
SHSU held Howard Payne to just 34.4 percent shooting, while out-rebounding the Yellow Jackets 50-29. The Bearkats also forced 22 turnovers and turned those into 36 points.
