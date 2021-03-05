HOUSTON — The Sam Houston Bearkats began play at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on a positive note Friday afternoon, cruising past Rice 12-4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
A combination of strong starting pitching from junior righthander Tyler Davis and support at the plate helped carry the Kats to victory.
“I think Tyler went out and set a good tone pitching wise,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Our offense was able to score early. I thought we played a pretty complete game, overall a good game. A good way to start off the tough weekend.”
The Bearkat offense has struggled at times throughout the early stages of the season, leaving 44 runners on base with their highest single-game run total sitting at five. That changed on Friday, thanks to a collective effort from the entire lineup.
“I think for us to be really good and for us to compete at a high level, our lineup will always have to function at a high level. … It was good to see all nine guys work together today,” Sirianni said.
While eight of the nine Bearkats got on base today, Colton Cowser led the way getting on base six times.
Corbin Vines came through with three hits and one RBI, while Gavin Johnson had a career day driving in four runs.
“It was good to see us score in multiple innings,” Sirianni said. “It was also good to see us put up a big inning. Those are all positive signs moving forwards.”
While hitting was the main thing for the Kats in this one, defense was still a strong point. Davis got the start and went six innings with five hits, two runs and five strikeouts.
Sirianni was pleased with what he got out of Davis, who has a 2.45 ERA through his first two starts this season.
“Tyler is just a competitor,” Sirianni said. “He’s just a businessman and goes about his business right. He’s always going to keep you in the game.”
In the seventh, the Kats turned to Steven Beard, who gave up a lead-off home run and a single. After that he shut the Owls down in the rest of his inning. Lance Lusk completed the other two innings. He was tagged with an unearned run and gave up one hit.
The Bearkats will continue to play in the College Classic on Saturday afternoon against No. 10 Texas Tech. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
“They are gonna be a good club,” Sirianni added. “They got a lot of experience back, but part of me thinks that there isn’t a bad team in college baseball right now. They are gonna be good and talented, we’re just gonna have to play really well.”
