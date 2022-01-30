Bearkats continue their win streak
- Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
-
-
HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball has flipped the script on their opponents as they defeated Seattle University Saturday afternoon.
The Bearkats came through with their third straight win after defeating the Redhawks 73-54.
“I thought we had three really good days of prep,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said in her ESPN + postgame interview. “We made sure that we didn’t turn the ball over early, I thought that was something we did against California Baptist and it was something I wanted to focus on tonight.”
The Kats did just that. In Thursday’s game against California Baptist, Sam Houston had 24 turnovers in the game with 16 of them coming in the first half. Tonight, they had 11 in the first half.
Not turning the ball over as much in the first half led the Kats on an offensive explosion and allowed them to take a 37-16 lead into the half.
Sam Houston was led by Faith Cook, who is coming off of a career night against CBU, with 16 points. But Damaya Telemaque was another force.
Telemaque added 15 points for the Kats, but her two steals played a pivotal role for the Kats.
“I thought Demaya was really good today,” Justice said. “I just think that early on, she was trying to find her rhythm. Now, she’s in her rhythm, she’s taking great shots and she’s very strong and efficient around the basket. LeAndra [Echi] also had a really good game today.”
Echi posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to notch her double-double for the game.
NEXT UP
While Justice is in her second game back as head coach, the group will now have to head west for their next two matchups against Dixie State on Thursday, followed by Utah Valley on Saturday.
“I think the positive aspect is they have already had a road trip, so they know the disadvantages of traveling for a game,” Justice added. “I don’t think they understand that we will be in a different part of the country. Everything is going to be different.”
Trending Video
Obituaries
A celebration of life will be held honoring Judge Kraemer on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Huntsville, TX. Please wear a mask if attending.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chase ends with arrest on I45
- School bus pileup leaves two injured
- Resident's tip leads to multiple arrests
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Walker County Police Blotter
- 3 murder victims found buried in rural Oklahoma
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Justice to return to sidelines on Thursday
- Kats add four coaches with signing day approaching
- Ministry lands in Huntsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.