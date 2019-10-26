CONWAY, Ark. — After playing from ahead for over three quarters, the Sam Houston State Bearkats fell apart down the stretch.
Playing on the road Saturday night at Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State took a 16-0 lead into halftime — and appeared in position for its second straight win over a Top 25 opponent. The Bears had other plans, outscoring the Kats by 20 in the second half en route to a 29-25 comeback victory.
“I’m really disappointed in the loss,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We played well in the first half and went up 16. Then we had a little bit of attrition in the second half. We lost Zyon McCollum and Jaylen Thomas, so all of a sudden you lose your two starting corners and it puts you in a bit of a pickle … we had like four of our top eight or nine defensive backs, and you could see them take advantage of that.”
With Nicholls and Incarnate Word — who the Kats have tiebreakers over — losing earlier in the day, Sam Houston State had a chance to strengthen its stronghold atop the conference. Instead, Central Arkansas stands alone atop the Southland.
IMPROVEMENT UNDER CENTER
Playing through a high ankle sprain, Ty Brock continued to show improvement with his most efficient passing performance of the season. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown, while also showing increased mobility with a pair of runs to extend drives on third down.
DEPTH DEPLETED
Outside of the quarterback position, which has been battered by injuries, depth had been a strength for the Bearkats. But that wasn’t the case on Saturday — especially as it relates to the secondary.
Sam Houston State began the game without starting safety K.J. Gray, and lost all-american cornerback Zyon McCollum to an apparent wrist injury early in the first quarter. Adding to the Bearkats’ woes, their other starting cornerback, Jaylen Thomas, left and did not return after suffering an injury in the third quarter.
With Sam Houston State’s depth depleted, Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith erupted in the second half, passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
BYE WEEK ARRIVES JUST IN TIME
Sam Houston State finally arrives at its bye week, and at seemingly the perfect moment. The Bearkats are riddled with injuries at the moment, but there is hope within the program that quarterback Eric Schmid will be able to return in two weeks at Abilene Christian to help ease the load on Brock. They were also playing without starting running back Kyran Jackson, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.
