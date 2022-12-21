HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston opened the game with a 9-0 run and they didn’t stop there.
The Bearkats would hold Arlington Baptist to four points in the first 13 minutes of the game for the Kats favorable 107-26 win over the Patriots.
“Today is the type of game that gives you an opportunity to have a lot of guys play,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “We tried to give everybody 13-to-15 minutes and our team is deep. We have a few guys this first semester that haven’t played as much, so games like this give them the opportunity to get their feet wet.”
While the Bearkats got this win, they capped off a strong non-conference schedule that saw wins over Oklahoma, Utah, University Louisiana Monroe and Texas State.
This win was no different. The Kats took advantage early scoring 55 first-half points in the rout.
Sam Houston had nine different players score in the first half and finished the day with six players scoring double figures.
While scoring was a show, the Bearkats played a full game on both sides of the ball. Sam Houston forced 31 turnovers throughout the game which led to points on the other end.
“[It’s our] defense, energy and staying together,” Bearkats guard Qua Grant said. “We believe in each other as well. We are going to play hard no matter who we play.”
The win also put Sam Houston at 10 wins before the start of conference play for the first time since the 2016-17 season. But while they hold a 10-2 record, none of that matters as the start of conference play begins on Dec. 29.
“I thought we would be better,” Grant said. “I believe in the guys and coach Hooten. The sky's the limit for us.”
The Bearkats were projected to finish eighth in the coaches poll and tied for sixth in the media poll. Things have changed now as the Bearkats might be one of the deepest teams in the conference. Sam Houston can insert nearly every player on their team to score and take over games.
Now the Kats have a chance to prove people wrong.
“Most definitely,” SHSU guard Donte Powers said. “We see it. It’s not too much that we let it affect us but we see it and we let it fuel our fire. We know what kind of team we have and we know how good we are. We don’t care, at the end of the day it’s going to come down to who can win the most games.”
In the NCAA, the Bearkats rank second in bench points per game only trailing James Madison, fourth in rebounding margin and eighth in the turnover margin.
These are all things that have led to the big wins before the start of conference.
Sam Houston will look to Grant and Powers as their leading scorers while senior guard Javion May will be a key force in the rebounding game. May currently leads the team with 52 total rebounds with Grant behind him at 45.
Defensively, this team also wreaks havoc as they have forced 212 turnovers this season.
“Those are things I don’t ever look at and get caught up in,” Hooten said. “To me, it's about the body of work. You just have to win games. If you win games at the end of the year then you are going to be where you need to be and are supposed to be. The only thing that matters is we find a way to go win the 29 at Utah Valley.”
While WAC play is on the horizon, the Kats enter with 11 players who average over 10 minutes in games. This has been something the Bearkats haven’t seen in a while.
Last season, Hooten’s squad saw six players average over 20 minutes per game with two more seeing an average of 10 minutes the season.
The biggest question that Hooten faces now is which five he wants on the court at any given time.
“It’s like a load being off your shoulders because you can trust your brother. Knowing he’s going to be there to pick you up if you are having a bad night,” Powers said. “It’s like a sigh of relief knowing that you have somebody that can perform when you come out.”
“I’ve tried to do the best job that I’ve been able to do this fall by trying to get those guys as much time and figure out the right combinations,” Hooten said. “It hasn’t always been easy but it’s a better problem to have. It’s a good problem.”
One thing is for sure, this team has been able to do something special early on in the season. The team is playing for each other and each person wants to uplift their teammates and win basketball games.
“We play hard and we play for each other,” Grant said. “We play defense and we are going to play until the buzzer sounds. We are going to follow the game plan, and stay locked in and we have a great group of coaches and guys. We just want to win at the end of the day. That’s all that matters at the end of the day. We don’t worry about stats or any of the outside stuff. We just want to win games.”
The Bearkats will now start their conference slate as they were set to have one more game against Missouri State on Thursday. That game has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather in both cities.
Now the Kats will have to jump into conference play as they will open on the road. SHSU tip-off against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Orem, Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.