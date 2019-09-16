An early score was all the Sam Houston State Bearkats needed on Sunday, as they closed out non-conference play on the road at Prairie View A&M.
Bearkat junior Courtney Pawlik found the net in the 14th minute for her second goal of the season. The score, along with a shutout performance in net from freshman Tatum Krueger and sophomore Abby DeLozier, helped lift the Kats to a 1-0 victory — their second of the year.
The win provides Sam Houston State (2-5-0) with a boost as it heads into Southland Conference play. The Kats are set to host Central Arkansas on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their league opener.
