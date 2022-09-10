HUNTSVILLE — The last time Sam Houston football lost a Week 1 game was 2019. They followed that with a 77-0 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle.
The Kats will now have an opportunity to do something similar. Sam Houston is coming off a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, who is ranked the No. 6 team in the AP poll.
The Bearkats will return this weekend to attempt to get in the win column against a team they defeated last season on the road. SHSU and Northern Arizona will face off in the Bearkats 2022 home opener after both teams opened last season on the road. Sam Houston would win that game 42-16 last season.
“I don’t know if they [NAU] know how good they are,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “They played a really good Arizona State team. Last year, we were really impressed with them; they have a lot of the team back. We are excited to get into Bowers and get back on track.”
“We are 0-1 and we aren’t happy about that,” Sam Houston running back Dezmon Jackson said. “The leaders of this team have been on the guys about keeping our energy up. We are getting ready and trying not to dwell on the game. I think we are going to come out hungry and we have to get the bad taste out of our mouths.”
Nobody really knows what to expect from the Bearkats this season either. With one of the biggest roster turnovers in their recent memory, Sam Houston has key positions with a new look.
While it is all new, the Bearkats got to see what they have from new players.
Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jordan Yates is now the starter for the Bearkats after getting the nod after training camp. Yates was able to gain connections with his wideouts.
Yates found Noah Smith and Jax Sherrard for four receptions a piece. One thing that will be different for Sam Houston is the dual threat Yates brings to the field.
Against A&M, Yates would tuck the ball 14 times netting 60 yards on the ground. While last season, the Bearkats had Eric Schmid, it feels like this could be a real dual-threat approach that sees options and RPO’s.
“I saw him make a lot of plays and get us out of sticky situations,” Jackson said. “He made a lot of plays with his feet and made some throws. As running backs and wide receivers go, we just have to make the play. I think he made some plays that we didn’t think he could get out. I’m excited to see how he progresses this year.”
While Yates would lead the Kats in the run game, transfer Dezmon Jackson is ready for a breakout game as a Kat.
Jackson transferred from Oklahoma State after Keeler hired John Johnson as his new running backs coach.
But against A&M, Jackson wasn’t able to have a strong welcome. He would rush for nine yards against A&M but the Aggies’ defensive line played lights out behind a Bearkats youthful offensive line.
“I’m hoping Northern Arizona doesn’t have the same guys that A&M does,” Keeler said. “We had to be patient because we wanted to take time off the clock. I think you’ll see us have a different mentality for the rest of the year. I think Dezmon is an NFL-caliber running back and we have to get him going. I think we have the people up front. I’m disappointed we didn’t run the ball at A&M but I also saw who they have up front. Our goal is to get the run game going.”
Senior defensive end Markel Perry led the Bearkats defense against A&M. But it was a tale of two halves.
Perry finished the first game with seven total tackles and helped hold the Aggies to 25 rushing yards at the break. After a lightning delay that covered nearly three hours, the Kats didn’t have the same results in the second half.
The big plays and deep passes were a problem for the Bearkats secondary. A&M scored on passes of 66, 63 and 43 yards. If the Bearkats want to play with the big teams, they will have to eliminate the big plays.
“We can definitely fix that,” Sam Houston defensive back Isaiah Downes said. “One of our emphases was our miscommunication. We weren’t dialed in together on those big plays. Some of the calls were mixed up from the sideline. This week, we are emphasizing our fundamentals and communication. Those big plays shouldn’t have happened. We are going to learn from it and move on.”
GAME INFORMATION
The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Fans can stream the game on the ESPN+ platform.
“They are going to try and get back on track and beating us would put them in the national spotlight,” Keeler said. “Our guys know how important this game is.”
