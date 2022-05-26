MESA, Ariz. — Sam Houston couldn't generate much at the plate in a 3-2 loss to Sacramento State in a WAC Tournament elimination game at Hohokam Stadium on Thursday.
The Bearkats fell behind 3-0 early with the Hornets scoring runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Sam Houston began chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Clayton Chadwich and Justin Wishkoski hit back-to-back singles to begin the frame.
A fly ball to center by Carlos Contreras moved the runners over, and Easton Loyd brought in the first run with sacrifice fly to center field. Wishkoski scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2.
That was all the offense the Bearkats could muster as a solo home run by Sacramento State in the fourth proved to be the difference.
