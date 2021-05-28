HAMMOND, La. — After taking a loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Southland Conference Tournament opener, the Sam Houston Bearkats got their revenge on Friday morning.
Junior outfielder Jack Rogers blasted a three-run homer to spark a five-run first inning for the Bearkats, who clobbered the Islanders 14-2 in an elimination game at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Blake Faecher and Jackson Loftin also had home runs in the run-rule victory, with four players recording at least two hits and five driving in two or more runs.
“It always wakes them up,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said of the team’s early home runs the past two days. “That’s always the trick to these elimination games, if you can get off to a hot start and hang a zero. It was a well-played game. Those guys got us on Wednesday, but we keep competing.”
Freshman righthander Coltin Atkinson picked up the win for the Bearkats after striking out seven with no walks and two earned runs allowed. Even more pivotal was his ability to pitch a complete game, allowing Sam Houston — which has three potential games looming in a span of a little over 24 hours — to rest its bullpen.
“Saving pitching in elimination games is huge,” Sirianni said. “He did a great job of just throwing strikes and filling it up, and I’m really proud of him. The offense was able to open it up on the front end, and that allowed him to settle in.”
Sam Houston is scheduled to face No. 1 seed Abilene Christian later in the evening, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. If the Bearkats win they’ll advance to the final day of the tournament, needing two wins on Saturday to secure the championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.