HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball opened their final homestand on Saturday with a win against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
The Kats were able to claim the 69-49 victory over the Vaqueros, despite a slow start.
“It was a great win,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “You always want to take the games on your home court. My biggest focus was making sure that we took care of some of the mistakes we made at Abilene Christian, so that was our focus today. My staff and I don’t focus so much on wins, we’re a team that started out 0-6, so we’re just trying to get better with each game.”
In the first couple of minutes, Sam Houston shot 3-for-5 from the field with both of their misses having an offensive rebound by the Bearkats to continue possession. The scoring, however, would practically come to a halt for most of the final 7:45 of the first quarter. UTRGV would go on a 15-2 run for the next 5:21 of the quarter, while the Bearkats would end the first down 20-10.
“We weren’t following the game plan,” Bearkats junior guard Damaya Telemaque said. “Coach called the timeout and we got it together. We had to make some adjustments and that’s what we did.”
The second quarter would see a new life for the Bearkats. A 7-1 run over the first 3:58 of the quarter would see the Bearkats get right back into the ballgame. SHSU would go on to outscore the Vaqueros 21-8 in the final 10 minutes of play in the first half. A big reason for that was the play of Telemaque, who scored a team-high 14 points in the first half on 5-for-10 shooting from the field. Telemaque would also grab four free throws, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the first 20 minutes of play.
The second half of play would see the first point scored at the 7:52 mark with senior forward Courtney Cleveland hitting a free throw to push the lead to four for the Bearkats. Senior guard Faith Cook made her first basket of the game with 6:57 left in the third quarter of play, draining a three-pointer. It was her fourth shot of the game and third from deep. The Vaqueros would respond with their first three-pointer made in the game at the 5:40 mark with sophomore guard Tiffany McGarity nailing a wide-open shot from deep. Before that point, UTRGV was 0-for-7 from the three-point line.
Telemaque would finish the game with a career-high 23 points, passing her career-high of 21 set on Nov. 27, 2021, at Arkansas. The basket to pass the record came on an and-one basket made after grabbing an offensive rebound with 3:32 left in the game. She would make the following free-throw to get to the 23 point mark. Sam Houston also took advantage with 16 second chance points and 27 points off turnovers, while forcing 29 turnovers by UTRGV in the game.
“My teammates continued to hype me up,” Telemaque said. “We locked in and continued to follow the game plan. Early on, some players got into some foul trouble and we’ve been dealing with that, but we adjusted well.”
With this win, Sam Houston now sits at 8-7 in conference play and 13-13 on the season, thanks to eight wins in their last nine games. The Bearkats keep themselves sixth in the Western Athletic Conference, while UTRGV falls to 6-9 in conference play and 10-17 overall on the season.
The Bearkats will now get ready to face the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. A win against first-place SFA would give the Lumberjacks their first WAC conference loss of the season. It would also be the first time since then that SFA has lost a conference basketball game since March 3, 2021, an 88-62 loss on the road against Abilene Christian University.
“Our thing is, we aren’t going to back down from nobody,” Justice said. “We know they haven’t lost a game, so you know we aren’t going to back down from anybody. It’s a rivalry game, my kids understand that and we’ll come in and fight just like any other game.”
