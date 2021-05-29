HAMMOND, LA. — The Sam Houston Bearkats are headed to the Southland Conference Tournament championship game after beating No. 1 seed Abilene Christian in back-to-back games.
Sam Houston scored four runs in each of the first three innings to pave the way for a 15-13 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Bearkats — who have won four consecutive elimination games — will look to clinch their first tournament title since 2017 this evening against McNeese, with first pitch set for 6:17 p.m.
Follow @Item_Criswell on Twitter for updates throughout the championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.