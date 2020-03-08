After struggling at the plate for the better part of the last week, the Bearkat bats came alive Sunday at Don Sanders Stadium.
The end result was a 6-2 Sam Houston State victory over Houston Baptist — the Kats' first of Southland Conference play.
HBU pulled ahead early, scoring one run in the top of the first and adding another in the third after SHSU tied the game in the second on an RBI double from Gavin Johnson. With a three-run fourth, however, the Bearkats took the lead for good.
Dee Shelton sent a two-out pitch to the gap in left centerfield, driving in two for his first RBIs as a Bearkat. Colton Cowser stepped to the plate next and brought Shelton home on a single to left. Johnson finished the day 3-4 with an RBI and a run, with Cowser driving in a pair and Jack Rogers extending his career-best hit streak to 13 games.
Matt Dillard received the win for SHSU after tossing six strikeouts in five scoreless innings out of the bullpen, improving to 2-1 on the season.
The Bearkats return to action Friday at Incarnate Word.
