HUNTSVILLE— Sam Houston men’s basketball returned to the court and opened up their 2021-2022 season.
The Bearkats were able to get a 97-54 win over LeTourneau.
“The number one thought I had was how about that crowd,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “As far as the game, I thought we were a little bit rusty. I think we were just trying to figure ourselves out at times. There were some moments that we played really well. What I try to get across to those guys is to be mentally focused and ready.”
Sam Houston opened the game with a 12-0 run that was then turned into 18-5. The Kats then built their lead up to 25 and let off the gas.
After the Bearkats built that lead, LeTourneau bounced back as the Yellowjackets went on a 17-5 run that brought them within 11 with four minutes until the half. Then the Bearkats turned it back on.
“We did that twice, we scrimmaged some teams and had big leads at halftime, and then in the second half, we let up a bit. I think tonight we let up at times and we can’t do that, we have to have the killer instinct so we can put teams away,” Hooted noted.
Graduate transfer Savion Flagg and senior Demarkus Lampley both added 20 points for Sam
Houston. Flagg added seven boards.
Tristan Ikpe was also strong defensively with his 16 rebounds that created multiple opportunities on the other end.
“I think when we run our offense we were good,” Hooten added. “Those two guys can really score but when we share the ball and get it from side to side and do some things, they were pretty good. Other times we have to move it better and make more passes. When we can get on the same page and run it the way I want to run it, this team reminds me of the 2019 team.”
The Bearkats will now travel for a Friday game against Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.