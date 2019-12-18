The Sam Houston State Bearkat football team took advantage of the early signing period on Wednesday, adding five players for the upcoming 2020 season.
Four of the new student-athletes hail from Texas high schools, in addition to Ramon Jefferson, a transfer running back from Garden City CC in Kansas.
"We are very excited about these six young men that we have added to our program," head coach K.C. Keeler said on Wednesday. "Each of these players bring a skillset that we feel like will fit in well with what we do at Sam Houston. The exciting thing is that this is just the beginning of our 2020 class, which we will announce in full in February."
2020 Bearkat Football Signing Class — Early Signing Period
What do you do with a RB who already has 2K collegiate rushing yards to his credit?You get him to sign on the dotted line. ✍️✍️Yep, that's Garden City CC rusher @Jefferson1Ramon, who just made our RB room better today. #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/mMgYDQwDJi— Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) December 18, 2019
Ramon Jefferson — RB — 5-10, 205 — Bronx, N.Y via Garden City CC
Jefferson played 11 games for Garden City Community College in 2019, rushing for 994 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2018, Jefferson helped lead Main to the FCS semifinals after totaling 1,037 yards on 182 carries.
“Ramon is a powerful runner that also has great speed,” Bearkat running game coordinator Zack Patterson. “He is a guy that we anticipate coming in to a talented running back room and elevating the players around him."
We're up and at 'em this morning, ready to welcome some new Bearkats to the family!!We've got our first of the day, so help us welcome Alief Taylor defensive lineman @Rjaay3x to Huntsville!! #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/HwSFhhlXs8— Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) December 18, 2019
Richard Outland — DE — 6-3, 235 — Houston via Alief Taylor HS
Outland was named the 2019 District 23-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
“Richard Outland is long, has twitch, and uses his hands really well,” Bearkat defensive tackle coach Siddiq Haynes said. “We believe he will be an asset to the defensive line in our run and pass game. He uses his stab to establish separation playing the run, and uses speed to power to convert on the quarterback when its pass. As newcomer of the year in his district, we believe he will continue to get better.”
Our next one is a big-time name from right here in Huntsville.We couldn't be more excited to have @Briceon44 staying right here to make an impact on our defensive line. #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/88bUjwmbSU— Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) December 18, 2019
Briceon Hayes — DE — 6-3, 220 — Huntsville via Huntsville HS
"We are lucky to keep Briceon Hayes home here in Huntsville,” Bearkat defensive line coach Tim Daoust said. “He had a great camp at our place this past summer and it just solidified what we saw on film. He is a long athlete with tremendous quick twitch who is going to continue to fill up his frame. We expect him to continue the tradition of great d-line play here at Sam Houston State."
Ready for more? So are we. 😉Time to add to the LB corps, so welcome @treyfieldss to the Bearkat family!! #EatEmUpKats #NSD20 #NCAAFCS pic.twitter.com/9Ku338rh6W— Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) December 18, 2019
Trey Fields LB — 6-0, 210 — Danciger via Sweeny HS
Fields totaled 236 tackles, nine sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 35 career games at Sweeny High School. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2019 District 11-4A District Championship and the state playoffs.
"Trey Fields is an outstanding addition to the Bearkat family,” Bearkat linebackers coach Jared Hensley said. “He is an explosive player who shows the athleticism and physicality we are looking for in a linebacker. He will be a great fit in our linebacker room and don't be surprised if he makes a name for himself early on."
This guy's already got one state title to his credit, and he's going for another one this weekend in Arlington.Good luck to @4wayyyss on Saturday and welcome to the Bearkat Family!! #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/Bg7IBhrVzH— Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) December 18, 2019
Jordan Polart — DB — 5-9, 165 — Houston via North Shore HS
Polart has led the North Shore Mustangs to the Class 6A Division II state championship game. He currently has four interceptions in 2019, including a pick in the state semifinal win over Lake Travis last week.
"Jordan Polart first showed up this summer at our Bearkat Elite camp when he clocked 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash,” Bearkats cornerbacks coach Gary McGraw said. “He's another North Shore defensive back, like Jaylen Thomas, with tremendous coverage skills who will be playing in his second Texas 6A state title game this weekend."
