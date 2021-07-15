As Sam Houston heads into its inaugural season in the WAC, Bearkat Volleyball head coach Brenda Gray announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday.
With capacity set to return to 100 percent for the fall season, the Bearkats will host eight matches at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum year, fans are encouraged to check GoBearkats.com for season tickets as soon as they become available.
Gray, who is entering her 38th season as Bearkat head coach, has the Kats set to open the season in a traditional way with 43rd Bearkat Invitational (August 27-28) which will feature a round-robin format with San Diego State along with former Southland Conference rivals Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas coming to Huntsville.
The Kats will also head to tournaments at UT Arlington (Sept 3-4), Rice (Sept 11-12) and Tulane (Sept 17-18) before opening up WAC play on September 30 in Huntsville against Tarleton.
Sam Houston will play a home-and-home series with each of the other five Texas-based schools in the WAC this season – Tarleton, UTRGV, Lamar, Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin – in addition to a crossover weekend, October 21-23.
That weekend Sam Houston, along with ACU and SFA, will travel to Phoenix, Ariz., where Grand Canyon will host a weekend round-robin pod that will see the Kats battle GCU, New Mexico State and Utah Valley in the only matches of the season against teams from the western side of the league prior to the conference tournament.
The Kats will close out their home slate with matches vs UTRGV (Oct 28) and Lamar (Oct 30) before ending the regular season with three consecutive road matches at Abilene Christian (Nov 4), Tarleton (Nov 6) and Stephen F. Austin (Nov 13).
The WAC Tournament is set for November 18-20 at a site to be determined.
