NATCHITOCHES, La. — Jaylonn Walker posted a career-high 30 points and Amber Leggett had 24 as the Sam Houston State women opened league play with a 79-69 victory over Northwestern State.
In all, SHSU had 17 assists on 27 made baskets, getting five dimes each from Faith Cook and Jenniffer Oramas to help negate a night that saw them turn the ball over 23 times. Still, the defense turned the Lady Demons over 24 times, resulting in 22 Bearkat points.
The Kats were able to work around 11 turnovers in the opening half to take a lead into the break, but it was the Lady Demons who closed strong with nine of the half's 11 points to trail just 40-38 at the midway point.
SHSU had the lead thanks to a big half from Walker who nailed four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points in the opening two periods. Two of those came in a quick 9-2 stretch that helped the Kats get their lead to double digits before NSU responded to close the half with a flurry.
The Kats hit 58 percent of their shots in the third quarter, but still found themselves down 58-57 going into the final 10 minutes of play. But the final quarter belonged to SHSU as they held NSU to just 2-for-13 shooting to run away with it. Leggett finished on fire, hitting 10 of her final 11 shots from the field.
The Bearkat women will travel to New Orleans on Saturday, as they face the Lady Privateers in Southland Conference play.
