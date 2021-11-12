Sam Houston women’s basketball returned to the court for their first game in the 2021-2022 season.
The Bearkats were able to beat Wiley College 86-62.
“It’s always tough the first game as we are just trying to get back into the groove of it,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We have so many new faces right now so we are trying to get them to play our system and it takes time. The way we play takes a lot of time. That’s part of it.”
Sam Houston started the game slowly as Wiley was able to hang around during the first quarter. After a while, the Kats were able to get out to a 10-point lead and never looked back. The Kats then built their lead to 11 at the half.
“I wasn’t pleased with the foul situation, our rotation went well. The biggest plus to it is everybody was able to get off the bench and play a bit to get their feet wet,” Justice added. “That's something we can move forward with but we have to get a lot better. We have to get back to the drawing board and get it figured out.”
Senior Faith Cook scored a career-high 30 points while Courtney Cleveland added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Turnovers were a big part of this game as Sam Houston was able to force 33 from Wiley, and with those the Kats added 32 points.
Sam Houston will be back on the court on Saturday with a road trip to face UT Arlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.