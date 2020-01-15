When asked her team’s record-setting start to Southland Conference play, one word comes to mind for Sam Houston State head coach Ravon Justice.
“Relentless.”
This ‘relentless’ nature was on full display Tuesday night at Johnson Coliseum, as the Bearkats outmatched Lamar — a perennial Southland contender — for 40 minutes of a 68-47 victory.
SHSU won the turnover battle 24-15 while holding the Cardinals to 25% shooting. Perhaps even more impressive, the Kats did not allow a single field goal in the final quarter.
With the win, SHSU improves to 7-0 against league competition — extending what is already the best Southland start in school history.
“We’ve been playing hard as a team,” junior guard Faith Cook said. “We’ve been trying to play hard on defense, get rebounds and get stops.
The Bearkats trailed briefly in the first quarter but pulled ahead for good in the opening minutes of the second quarter. With the score tied at 18, SHSU rattled off a 17-8 run and led by at least seven points for the night.
Cook led the Kats with 15 points, followed by Courtney Cleveland — who added 14 points and 14 rebounds.
“I’m really proud of our leadership,” Justice added. “I thought our seniors dug in during a big game. They dug in and found a way, even when it wasn’t going our way at times tonight.”
SHSU returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. with a road game at Houston Baptist.
