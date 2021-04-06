Sam Houston senior softball standout Megan McDonald collected her 200th hit Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Bearkats past Louisiana.
The No. 16 Ragin’ Cajuns pushed four runs across in the sixth and seventh inning to secure an 8-3 victory at the Bearkat Softball Complex. Sam Houston was able to tie it up in the third inning, but never led.
“It means we competed,” Bearkat head coach Garrett Valis said. “That's our goal anytime, whether it’s No. 16 or somebody in our league, our goal is to just come out and compete. We have been focusing on ourselves a little bit as opposed to our opponent lately. We need to make more adjustments at the plate… that was the frustrating part is when we got momentum and we couldn’t build on that. “
The Bearkats turned to starting pitcher Regan Dunn, who threw five innings for the Bearkats, giving up six earned runs. Taylor Bachmeyer threw the final two innings in relief.
Not only was Bachmeyer in as a pitcher, as she hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at three. McDonald’s 200th hit also set up another scoring opportunity.
“It’s been one of those things, that's it’s long time coming for her,” Valis said of McDonald’s 200th hit. “She’s been a staple of our program, a rock solid hitter and an athlete for us. I’m not surprised at all and I’m tickled to death for her. That's one of the reasons why you play the game as long as you do, is to accomplish some of those things, I’m happy for her.”
Midweek matchups continue to be a strong point for the Bearkats, whose season includes home and home series with Baylor and Texas A&M. They have also faced four other ranked opponents this year, coming from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas State.
“I think it’s an exciting thing for our program,” Valis said. “Especially when we can get teams like this to come play at our place. It’s always going to be a challenge for us to knock off one of those teams. I think it also prepares us for the weekend regardless of the result because you see great pitching and you get challenged and hopefully it puts us in a good spot for Friday.”
Next up for the Bearkats is a road trip to Abilene for a three game series against the Wildcats. The first game is set for Friday with a doubleheader on Saturday
