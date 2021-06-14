The Sam Houston Bearkats find themselves among the best in the country as athletic competitions for the 2020-21 school year wind down.
According to the most recent update, only four schools currently rank above the Bearkat men in the standings for the Capital One Cup — awarded annually to the best men's and women's Division I college athletics programs in the country.
The online standings show Sam Houston in a tie for fifth place with 60 points, alongside Baylor and Marshall and trailing fourth-place Iowa by only six points. Alabama leads all men’s athletic programs with 82 points, followed by Stanford and Michigan with 79 and 74 points, respectively.
Points toward the Capital One Cup are earned throughout the year based on NCAA Championship standings and final official coaches' polls. A highly successful past few months for the Bearkats, who postponed all fall sports until the spring, has helped shoot them up the leaderboard.
The football program winning the FCS National Championship and finishing as a unanimous No. 1 in the coaches poll provided a major boost, but several other sports have played a part in this surge as well. The Bearkats recently placed ninth overall at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, with senior Will Holcomb also posting a top-10 individual finish. The Sam Houston men's track and field team had three individuals and a relay team compete at last week's NCAA Outdoor National Championships, with Clayton Fritsch finishing fourth in the pole vault.
While they didn’t compete on the national level in the postseason, the Bearkats’ baseball and men’s basketball teams also experienced notable success this spring. Sam Houston baseball won four consecutive elimination games by a total of 19 runs to reach the Southland Conference title game, with each of the team's two losses at the league tournament being decided by only one run. Men’s basketball, meanwhile, finished third in the SLC and posted a 19-9 overall record.
There is more than just bragging rights at stake for the Bearkat men as they await the results of the Capital One Cup, which will be unveiled following the conclusion of the final NCAA Championship event of the spring semester.
Capital One typically awards a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarship to the top-five men’s and women’s athletic programs in the country. However, due to the pandemic canceling last year’s competition and placing unprecedented strain on college sports, this figure has been doubled to $800,000. $200,000 will be awarded to the champions, with $100,000 going to the second-place teams, $50,000 to third place, $30,000 to fourth place and $20,000 to fifth place.
The winning schools will be announced at the ESPY Awards in July.
