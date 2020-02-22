With three Sam Houston State Bearkats playing their final game at Johnson Coliseum, the team made sure the trio’s senior day was a memorable one.
Sam Houston State held off a late Houston Baptist rally Saturday night to secure a 77-73 victory — clinching a Southland Conference Tournament berth in the process.
For Kai Mitchell, as well as fellow seniors Chad Bowie and Dainan Swoope, it was a fitting send-off for the final home game of their college careers.
“It’s been beautiful,” Mitchell said. “It’s everything you want as a basketball player. We’re competitive, we’re winning, we have a good coaching staff, great teammates … you couldn’t ask for more.”
While the Bearkats secured a win that keeps them in fourth place and in position for a first-round bye at the conference tournament, head coach Jason Hooten recognizes room for improvement.
Coming off a 12-point loss to Lamar earlier in the week, Sam Houston State’s offensive woes continued — especially in the first half, when it shot 36.1 percent while connecting on just 2 of 14 3-point attempts. HBU cut its deficit down to one possession in the final moments, but the Bearkats never relinquished their advantage — leading for the final 37:50.
“Nothing is really easy for us right now,” Hooten said. “We just have to find our groove. We aren’t shooting the ball well right now. When you do that it frustrates you in a lot of different areas … and then you start pressing. You get a little tight, and we did that tonight. We’d get up eight or nine, and couldn’t expand it.”
Sophomore guard Zach Nutall led Sam Houston State with 22 points, while junior forward RJ Smith and Mitchell added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Mitchell dished out nine assists, including several that helped his team preserve its lead down the stretch.
“He makes the game easy for so many people because he attracts so many bodies,” Nutall said.
“I thought ball movement was what won us the game,” Hooten added. “When we figured out that we weren’t making threes against that zone, we started to attack the basket.”
Sam Houston State will head on the road to face Abilene Christian on Wednesday in the second half of a doubleheader.
