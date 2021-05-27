Bearkats at the capitol

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott welcomed the 2020 FCS National Champion Sam Houston Bearkats to the state capitol on Thursday. 

Sam Houston claimed its first FCS National Championship earlier this month after a 23-21 victory of South Dakota State. The Bearkats were the first team from Texas to win the FCS crown. 

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall, SHSU President Alisa White, Athletic Director Bobby Williams and student-athletes Trevor Williams, Ife Adeyi, Ryan Humphries, Markel Perry, Eric Schmid and Joe Wallace were also presented with the reading of a resolution on the floor of the house and senate.

