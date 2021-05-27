Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the FCS National Champion Sam Houston Bearkats to the State Capitol on Thursday.
Sam Houston claimed its first FCS National Championship earlier this month after a 23-21 victory of South Dakota State. The Bearkats were the first team from Texas to win the FCS crown.
Got to welcome the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, @BearKatsFB, to the Capitol today.Y’all make Texas proud. Congratulations on your win & thanks for helping me win a bet against @govkristinoem. #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/gPAAn5kUvl— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 27, 2021
Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall, SHSU President Alisa White, Athletic Director Bobby Williams and student-athletes Trevor Williams, Ife Adeyi, Ryan Humphries, Markel Perry, Eric Schmid and Joe Wallace were also presented with the reading of a resolution on the floor of the house and senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.