At Southland Conference Media Day in July, Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler suggested that this year’s defense might be the best he’s ever had in Huntsville.
Through eight games in 2019, the Bearkats have made no doubt about that. Leading the FCS in a bevy of categories, they’ve made a strong case to be considered not only Keeler’s best, but the best in the entire country.
This dominance was never more present than last Saturday, when then-No. 9 Nicholls rolled into town leading the Southland with 207.5 rushing yards per game. The Kats shut out the Colonels 17-0, allowing a mere 55 yards on 33 carries and reclaiming their spot atop the league standings.
“We knew what we had coming in,” said junior defensive lineman Joe Wallace, who’s tied for the league lead with three forced fumbles. “They had the top rushing offense, and we wanted to make a statement. We did that.”
Entering Saturday’s game at Central Arkansas, the Bearkats lead the FCS in third-down defense, turnovers forced, fumbles recovered, tackles for loss and passing defense efficiency. They also rank first in the Southland in scoring, total and rushing defense, sacks and passing touchdowns allowed.
Ask almost any player about the defense’s success, and they’ll point to a plethora of athletes with a penchant for chasing down the ball and making big plays.
“Around the board, we have athletes that can just run all day,” said senior linebacker Royce See, who is tied for the conference lead with three fumble recoveries. “Our twos are just as good as our ones, and that’s something that goes a long way.”
It would be impossible to discuss the Bearkats’ emergence as a defensive power without mentioning a cast of impact newcomers on the defensive line, such as true freshman Jevon Leon and transfers Jahari Kay, Trace Mascorro and Wallace. The latter two have teamed up to terrorize interior offensive lines all season long, combining to rack up 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in eight games.
“It’s exciting,” Wallace said. “When I think about it I think, ‘Who are you going to double-team?’ Because you can’t double-team both of us. Having a guy like that is a blessing for me. They can try to take turns, but you see how that’s working out.”
“If it’s not one of us getting double-teamed it’s the other, and that leaves one of us available to make a play,” Mascorro added.
The secondary has some key new pieces as well, with transfers Dwayne Williams and K.J. Gray stepping into starting roles. Returning defensive backs such as Zyon and Tristin McCollum, Will Lockett, Jaylen Thomas and Ke’Shon Murray have also played pivotal roles.
But as Keeler is quick to note, the success wouldn’t be possible without a linebacker corps headlined by senior leaders Hunter Brown and Royce See.
“There’s no question we added talent,” Keeler said. “We added a lot of talent on defense, especially on the D-line … and we have some pretty good linebackers. Royce and Hunter are two of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. So it’s a combination of adding some talent (on the defensive line), the great leadership at the linebacker position and then we added some pieces to the puzzle on the back end.”
As this collection of old and new faces continues to develop chemistry each week, constant improvement has followed.
“It’s leaps and bounds, every day and every week,” junior cornerback Zyon McCollum said of the defense’s growth. “We know we’re far from where we want to be, but we’re going to keep making strides to be the best we can.”
An aggressive style of play has been a trademark of the 2019 Bearkat defense, something in part spurred by a schematic change from last season.
Determined to find a way to get his best talent on the field, defensive coordinator Clayton Carlin transformed his defense to include a “jack” linebacker. This defensive end/linebacker hybrid position has allowed the Kats to incorporate sophomore Markel Perry and junior D.J. Curtis into more prominent roles, with the athletic duo combining for 15 tackles for loss and Perry sitting at a team-high five sacks.
“What’s helped us is we went to a ‘jack’ defense,” Keeler said. “We had two linebacker/defensive end bodies in Markel Perry and D.J. Curtis that we had to get on the field. I think why the defense is playing so well is because they’ve done such a great job of getting their best players on the field in a scheme that matches their skillset.”
“That’s what I love to do,” Perry added. “I love to pursue the ball and get in the quarterback’s face, so it fits me.”
The Bearkat defense has carried the team in recent weeks, as the offense battles an onslaught of injuries at the quarterback position. This group will likely need to do so again Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
But with a defense this dangerous, the Kats always have a reason to feel confident — no matter the opponent.
“When you have a defense like we have,” Keeler said, “you have a chance to beat anybody.”
