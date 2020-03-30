The Sam Houston State Bowling team landed four bowlers on the all-Southland team, including a first-team selection for Bea Hernandez.
In addition to Hernandez, Elise Chambers was a second team pick and seniors Katelyn Dickerson and Lynne Fishler were each third-team selections.
The sophomore from Manila, Philippines, Hernandez posted an average of 202 this season, earning all-tournament honors at the Mid-Winter Invitational. She was fourth in the Southland in frame average at 20.383 as well as fourth in frame fill percentage with an 87.2 mark. She was fifth in the league in strike percentage with a 49.6 mark in her 1,307 frames.
Chambers, also a sophomore from Ocoee, Fla., averaged 198 this season. She was on the all-tournament team at the SFA Ladyjack Hammer Classic. This season Chambers was ninth in the Southland in frame average at 20.086 and 14th in fill percentage at 84.6 percent. She was seventh in the league in strike percentage converting 49.3 percent of her 1,185 frames into strikes.
Dickerson, a senior from Painesville, Ohio, was all-tournament at SFA Ladyjack Hammer Classic and posted a scoring average of 200 this season. She was 14th in the Southland in frame average at 19.796 and 15th in fill cartage with a 84.5 percent mark. Her strike percentage was 12th in the league with strikes in 47.4 percent of her 1,260 frames.
Fishler, a senior from Ramat Efal, Israel, finished the season with a 197 scoring average. She was named to the all-tournament team and was the MVP at the Hawk Classic. She was 13th in the Southland in frame average with a 19.821 mark in 998 frames bowled. In strike percentage she was 6th in the league with a 49.4 percent mark in 1,007 frames.
