As conferences and schools around the country continue to postpone their fall football seasons, one of the marquee rivalry games in the FCS will be headed to a new venue in 2020 — if it still happens.
The Battle of the Piney Woods between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin will not be played at NRG Stadium in 2020, Lone Star Sports & Entertainment announced today. The matchup between the two schools dates back to 1923, making it the fourth-oldest college football rivalry in the state of Texas.
Initial plans are for the rivalry game to return to NRG Stadium in 2021. Southland Conference presidents are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the league's plan for fall athletics.
