Leading up to his first Battle of the Piney Woods experience in 2014, Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler wasn’t sure what to expect.
The Bearkats’ annual rivalry showdown with Stephen F. Austin far exceeded his expectations.
“People tried to explain it to me, and they did a really bad job,” the coach said. “It was way beyond what I could even imagine.”
Sam Houston State is set to square off with the Lumberjacks on Saturday in the 94th meeting between the two rivals, located less than 100 miles apart. The Bearkats are looking to extend a record-setting eight-game win streak in the series, which moved to NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans — in 2010.
“It's a bowl game, and we recruit it as if it's a bowl game,” Keeler added. “The people at NRG Stadium and the Texans organization treat us like royalty. They treat it like it's a New Year's bowl game. ... The whole experience is off the charts. The most important part of the experience is at the end, when you've won the game and have the chance to hoist that trophy.”
Although Sam Houston State has owned the series as of late, it was the Lumberjacks that came out on top the first time the game was played in Houston. The 31-28 defeat motivated the Bearkats, helping to springboard not only their current winning streak, but also a 14-1 season that culminated in a national title game appearance.
“We went 6-5 (in 2010), and that was a tough loss — especially because it was the first time playing in Houston for the rivalry game,” Sam Houston State all-time leading rusher Timothy Flanders said. “It was a perfect atmosphere and I really enjoyed it, but we should've won. We took all those losses that year and used them as motivation heading into the next year.
“After the season was over with, we had time to reflect on what we needed to do to take that next step. We took it upon ourselves and made it happen.”
2011 was a different story.
Sam Houston State dismantled its Piney Woods rival 45-10, with Flanders producing one of the most iconic images in program history during the third quarter — an eight-yard touchdown run that is simply known as the Flanders Flip.
The running back took the handoff and found a seam up the right side of the field. An SFA player attempted to make a tackle at the goal line, but Flanders had other plans, leaping over the defender and flipping into the end zone.
“I remember taking the ball ... and I knew he was going to try to dive low for me at the goal line,” Flanders recalled. “I was going to try to just jump, but then I was like, 'You know what? I may just try to flip over him.' The whole thing just kind of happened, but it's something that's stayed with me forever. When it gets to this week, one of the first things people bring up is the Flanders Flip.”
The Flanders Flip is one of countless highlights the Kats have produced during their current reign of dominance in the series. And as the win streak continues to grow, so does the pressure to keep it alive.
Sam Houston State linebacker Hunter Brown, a sixth-year senior, knows this as well as anyone.
“This is my sixth one, and we've had a high standard of winning,” Brown said. “We plan on keeping it that way.”
In the final moments before kickoff, an annual tradition tradition takes place that invokes a bevy of emotion.
Former Sam Houston State players line the tunnel, wishing the current generation of Bearkats success as they prepare to take the field for the marquee game on both teams’ schedule. The scene took Keeler by surprise back in 2014 — and in a good way.
“Nobody warned me about that,” he said. “They told me about the rivalry, and that our alums really get into it. To be in the locker room just prior to the game and hearing this ruckus outside our locker room doors, and realizing it's our alums lining the tunnel to greet our players as they go out, it was pretty cool.
“I got emotional, and I could see that the alums were emotional. I saw that it impacted our players too. It's like, 'We wore the colors before you, we're proud of you and now you need to go represent us.' There's a responsibility and an obligation. There's a sense that we're playing for more than just ourselves.”
Brown knows that after this year, he’ll be one of the former Kats lining the tunnel. He cherishes this final opportunity, knowing what it means to those that came before him.
“You do it for those guys,” Brown said. “I'm blessed I get to lace it up one more time, but those guys will never play football again. It's like they're living vicariously through you.”
