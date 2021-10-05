DENVER – Sam Houston libero Hannah Baker earned weekly honors from the WAC for the second time this season. She was named both the WAC Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week, per a release from league officials.
Baker also earned WAC Freshman of the Week honors after her effort at the Maverick Classic earlier in the season, but these nods came after a pair of wins over Tarleton and Abilene Christian to kick off league play.
She averaged 6.86 digs per set in the wins, picking up 24 digs in both wins. It marked the eighth and ninth times this season she has surpassed 20 digs, a total that also includes 44 earlier this season in a 5-set win over Tulsa that tied an SHSU single-match record.
Baker currently leads the WAC with 5.12 digs per set this season.
Sam Houston will now host rival Stephen F. Austin on Friday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The match is set for a 6:30 p.m. first serve and will be aired on ESPN+.
