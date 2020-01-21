A player that entered Tuesday with zero career varsity goals emerged as the hero for the Huntsville Hornets by the end of the night.
Trailing at home to Porter 2-1 in the second half, the Hornets were able to even the score on an own goal by their opponent. A few minutes later, senior Jim Baez lifted them to a 3-2 victory with a goal he won’t forget.
“I just knew the time that was left and knew that we had to win this one,” Baez said. “This is a really important one because there's a lot of talk about how they're high up in district, and we're just fighting the odds basically.”
Baez entered the game off the bench and played less than five minutes all night. However, he made the most of his time on the pitch.
With the clock winding down into the final two minutes, Baez found an opening down the right side on a through ball. He gained control, raced past the defender and powered the ball past the goalkeeper for the game-winning score.
The win lifts Huntsville to 2-1-0 in District 20-5A action.
“I told the team before the game that there are moments we can do really well when we have the ball, and it's going to be when we're in transition,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “Because of the way they play ... there's a gap, and we happen to have some athletes that can fill that gap quickly. It was there, and we finally got the right ball and put a good foot on it.
“Jim played less than five minutes, and he got the game-winner.”
Huntsville received a significant scare with less than six minutes remaining, as Porter set up a seemingly perfect header. Hornet goalkeeper Chris Macias had other plans, swatting the shot away and immediately securing an attempt off the rebound. On the offensive end, Victor Rubio added a first-half goal for Huntsville on a free kick from 25 yards out.
The Hornets return to action Friday at Willis, with the match set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.