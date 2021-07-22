At one point a little over two years ago, before landing a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and before closing out his Sam Houston career with a gutsy performance that will long live on in Bearkat baseball lore, Kyle Backhus was nearly ready to give up the game he loved.
“There were some really low lows,” he recalled, “to the point that I almost didn't want to play baseball anymore.”
Backhus was not calling it quits just yet, however. And with a strong support system — ranging from friends and family to coaches and teammates, in particular Nick Mikolajchak, Jordan Cannon, Hunter Hearn and Seth Ballew — pushing him on, the lanky left-handed pitcher was able to get his career back on track.
His perseverance paid off with the realization of a lifelong dream last week, when he reached a deal to play professional baseball for the Diamondbacks organization. The life-changing moment was surreal at first, but once the plane touched down in Arizona, the reality set in.
“Once I got off the plane and got to the facility to start filling out paperwork ... it hit me for sure,” Backhus said.
The New Waverly native and former Willis High School standout started his Bearkat career on a meteoric pace, playing for a team littered with future pros that would redefine expectations for a program that had been on the rise for the past decade.
Sam Houston reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in school history in 2017, with Backhus going 4-4 with a 4.19 ERA, two saves and 64 strikeouts in 58 innings. His 28 appearances that year marked the second-most by a Bearkat freshman, second only to Mikolajchak. Among these were five postseason outings, during which he recorded a 1-0 record, 1.69 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 ⅔ innings.
Then came the lows.
Backhus went 3-1 the next year, but his role began to dwindle down the stretch. After posting a 0.84 ERA through his first seven appearances, he was rocked by Dallas Baptist for five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. By the end of the season his ERA had risen to 5.60, and the struggles would roll over into a junior year from hell.
The once-promising prospect turned in a 10.57 ERA in 2019, with opponents batting .344 against him over 14 appearances. It was during this excruciating season that doubts of a future in baseball began to creep in.
Those closest to him, however, refused to let those doubts come to fruition.
“There was one moment during my junior year that I was thinking, 'I'm going to play through this season and that's it, or I might give it until my senior year and just call it quits,’” Backhus said.
“There were a bunch of people surrounding me that kept me in the right state of mind. Even if I was having a bad day, they were right there plucking at me to keep my head up and stay positive. Rather than going home and sulling about it with my head down, they always created a positive workplace around me.”
Backhus started 2020 strong, pitching three shutout innings out of the bullpen with five strikeouts before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had some early struggles when he got back on the bump a year later, but recovered in dominant fashion.
Reinvented as a full-time starter, Backhus went 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA, two complete games and 60 strikeouts, while holding opposing batters to a .198 average at the plate during his final season in Huntsville. He thrived down the stretch, posting a 2.56 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his final eight starts. He saved his best for last, too.
After picking up a win in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game against Lamar, the first of four straight victories in three days by the Bearkats, Backhus took the mound on one day’s rest for a title game showdown with McNeese. The result was a heart-wrenching 2-1 defeat, but Backhus’ showing was nothing short of inspiring.
A throwing error followed by a two-run blast put Sam Houston in a 2-0 hole before recording its first out. Backhus responded by retiring the next 15 batters he faced, before getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth. In total, Backhus allowed just three hits and one earned run while striking out six in a career-high eight innings pitched.
“The journey KB has been on has been incredible, in all forms and fashions,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said following the game. “His character is impeccable and he works his tail off. I'm just really proud of the kid.”
For all his success on the mound, how he was as a teammate might stand out even more for those who played with and coached him — something that quickly became apparent after he signed his free agent deal with the Diamondbacks.
“What a story this guy has written ... and he’s not done yet,” Ballew tweeted upon hearing the news. “Proud of you brother, keep proving them wrong.”
“Dude has seen the ups and downs of baseball,” fellow former Bearkat and current New York Yankees prospect Hayden Wesneski added. “This could not happen to a better person.” Sam Houston assistant coach Shane Wedd proceeded to call Backhus “the best teammate I’ve ever been around.”
Backhus has a familiar face to help him along the way as he gets his feet under him in emerging Arizona ace and former Sam Houston and Huntsville High School star Caleb Smith. The two exchange texts “about every other day” as the latest Bearkat pitcher-turned-pro begins his new journey.
While Backhus’ positive clubhouse presence will pay dividends in his pursuit of big league dreams, it will take more than that to reach the MLB level. Something else that was a trademark trait of his with the Bearkats, however, could be what puts him over the top.
“I feel like I have a little bit of grit coming into this organization,” Backhus said. “I'm not really really going to wow you with velo and stuff, but I'm going to bring a hardworking mindset, some grit and just get after it every day to win. I want to win, and no matter what it takes, I'm going to do whatever it takes to get a win.”
