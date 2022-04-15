HUNTSVILLE — For a second straight season, Huntsville softball is at the top of the 5A Region 16.
The Lady Hornets started slow but a four-run fourth inning was just what they needed to get the 5-0 win over Nacogdoches, leading to Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan getting water dumped on her.
“It’s a little cold, but it's great. I love that they got into it and they got me good,” Bryan said. “It’s well deserved and they did a good job, and they have worked very hard for it. I’m very proud of them.”
Huntsville’s ace Jaelynn Duke had a rare day off after she tossed 171 pitches on Monday leaving junior Hope Grant to pitch for the first time since March 15.
Grant would not skip a beat, pitching all seven innings for the Lady Hornets. She would allow four Lady Dragons runners, with three of them being hits. Grant would send 10 batters back to the dugout after striking them out.
However, a positive to come out was getting Grant game experience at pitching as the UILc playoffs are becoming more and more clear.
“I think both of our pitchers do a great job and hope did that tonight,” Bryan said. “She was hitting her drop ball well and she was spotting the ball well, I couldn’t ask for more from her. It’s a great thing to see going into district play and possibly post-season play looking at two pitchers. They both do a phenomenal job.”
Coming off a game that the Lady Hornets also struggled offensively, they were able to find a groove in the bottom of the fifth inning in Thursday night's bout.
The fifth inning it all came together, the Lady Hornets put three hits together after the first two batters boarded freely. They would quickly have a four-run lead after a sacrifice fly.
Adjustments played a big part in the turnaround as before the fifth, the lady Hornets were unable to bring any runners home.
“LT [Garrett] pitches really well for them and she has a rise ball,” Bryan said. “We took a couple of hacks the first time through the lineup. To see them make those adjustments and produce even if it wasn’t a line drive to the gap, we had some bloop hits and some line drives. I think it’s great to see them make those adjustments and get the timely hits.”
With the clinching of the district title, Huntsville softball doesn’t want to lose any steam. With two games remaining before the postseason start, they will continue to hit the field and work hard in their final week of the regular season.
The Lady Hornets will hit the field again on Tuesday with a trip to Whitehouse before closing their regular season with a home game against Jacksonville. First pitch for both games will be at 5:30 p.m.
“Today is a great day and I want them to celebrate it, but at the end of the day when we come back on Monday we need to work hard because those two games matter to us and those two games count. Yes, we clinched the district championship but we always want more.”
