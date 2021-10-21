MONTGOMERY — Huntsville football got back on track Thursday with a 40-28 win over Lake Creek.
After the Hornets went down 14-0 in the first quarter, they didn’t panic and scored 23 unanswered first-half points to gain the advantage and never yielded.
“Well it was good to get in the win column,” Huntsville’s head coach Rodney Southern said. “ It was also good that we are finally healthy and playing like a football team should play. It feels good and it feels good for these kids.”
Huntsville’s offense was back in a big way.
Sophomore running back Jawann Giddens rushed for 60 yards and two scores, while senior Jaylon McClain rushed for 76 yards and a score.
Senior quarterback AJ Wilson also found his groove, and rushed for a team-high 93 yards and grabbed another score. He also had a 23-yard rush that kept a pivotal drive alive and secured a first down for the Hornets and carried the momentum throughout the game.
With McClain healthy, it was a bit of relief for the Hornet offense.
“Well to see him run without that limp is obviously good,” Southern noted. “To be able to run with speed finally feels good. With Jawann getting as much as he got, it gives us two guys to lean on going down the stretch.”
The passing game was still slacking a bit as Wilson completed 10 passes for 85 yards and a score, but receivers Kameron Cole and Justin Butcher were catching passes they dropped earlier in the season.
“It feels great getting into the endzone,” Wilson said. “The O-line did a good job blocking tonight. They kept the pocket clean to get the pass off. It feels good. We took our bye week very seriously and practiced hard.”
Outside of Lake Creek’s first three drives, the Hornets shut them down.
The Lions used a first play flea-flicker to catch Huntsville napping, and it worked, going for a 75-yard touchdown. The third drive was another one-play drive, making the Hornets defense look like they were in trouble.
Three Hornets were able to get into the backfield in the game for sacks, with senior defensive end Calvin Simmons getting a safety to put the Hornets up 23-14 going into the half. Huntsville also limited the Lions to 288 total yards, with 238 coming through the air.
“The big thing is we told several of them ‘you need to use your athletic ability and don’t feel one way, just go play.’ I think a lot of them did that.”
NEXT GAME
Huntsville will look to build on their win in their last home game of the season on Oct. 29, when the Montgomery Bears come to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
