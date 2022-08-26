HUNTSVILLE — Football season has arrived and the Hornets are excited to be back on the field.
Huntsville opens its season Friday with a road test against A&M Consolidated, a team it is very familiar with. The Hornets and Tigers were district foes with the last game going in favor of Consolidated.
Now the Hornets get their redemption but with a completely redone roster.
“With a new group you are excited and nervous,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We are going in with a very young group. I’ve talked about it all summer and up to this point, after Friday they won’t be young anymore.”
“I’m excited for them. We are in a good place. We are going to dress 41 guys and we have 17 seniors. We have some young guys that are going to get a lot of playing time. It’s good to open against good people.”
Week one games are challenging for teams. You have no idea what either team is going to bring to the table during the 48 minutes of the game. Teams will have coaches leave, coaches come in and may change their philosophy with the players they have.
“Your week one games at the high school level are challenging,” Souther said. “There are changes everywhere and you have scrimmages to look at. I thought we ran the ball well the other night. The most experienced group we have is our offensive line. When you go to week one there are a lot of unknowns. Sometimes with young kids, unknowns are not a bad thing.”
Huntsville has an idea of its offense though. The Hornets have named Austin Taylor as their starting quarterback. The move allows Jawann Giddens to remain Huntsville’s starting running back and leaves sophomore Demarcus Williams to play as a defensive back.
Taylor took the team's first-team reps through the towel scrimmage and during the Hornets’ scrimmage against Lufkin. While he is a sophomore for this squad he has guys around him that bring experience. The Hornets have experience around him.
Huntsville’s five starting offensive linemen are all seniors as well as their slot receiver in senior Matthew Tatum.
This move allows Taylor to grow in his role with experience being placed around him. Giddens also provides varsity experience behind this offensive line.
“We have an experienced guy behind an experienced offense live,” Southern said. “I think Jeremiah Winfrey and Keiron Lee both ran well in the scrimmage. I think part of that was our two back stuff where Jawann was back there too. The ability to have Jawann in the backfield, Matthew Tatum in the slot and five senior offensive linemen who have varsity experience. Other than having a young quarterback, the nucleus of people you are relying on has experience.”
While the offense will have kinks to work out, the defense will feature several young athletes as well. In the 2021 season, Huntsville’s offense saw several young players and one freshman. Christian Hall played as the Hornet's linebacker, this year he will move to the line.
Huntsville will also see sophomore Shiloh Jones more this season as a linebacker. Jones was able to get some experience last season but will see an uptick in his roles.
The Hornets’ will see very limited seniors on defense but one member will be senior Ja’Darrius Smith.
Smith was a starter last year and will look to continue his role in green.
“You don't realize it at the time but at one point during the live quarter against Lufkin we had one senior on defense and that was Ja’Darrius Smith,” Southern said. “Ja’Darrius started every game last year. You look and say that you are young but everybody got experience from last year. The guys up front played on JV and have football experience, but not varsity experience. We have to get better at some things but the thing I like about this group is they will run and hit you when they have the chance to.”
The Hornets will get the season underway Friday in College Station kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.