Two of the biggest surprises of the spring will put their undefeated seasons on the line this weekend in Top 25 showdowns that will shape the CAA and Southland Conference title hunts.
With the No. 5 Sam Houston Bearkats off until next Thursday, here’s a look at five FCS matchups for fans to keep an eye on this weekend:
No. 11 Delaware at No. 18 Rhode Island: 11 a.m., FloSports
With 2019 playoff teams Villanova and Albany suffering early-season setbacks, Delaware and Rhode Island find themselves set to square off for first-place in the CAA North this weekend. Delaware won its first two games in blowout fashion by a combined score of 68-3, but the Blue Hens will receive their first Top 25 test against URI on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Rams — picked to finish last in the division in the Daily New Record’s CAA media poll — will look to keep their momentum rolling after stunning Villanova and Albany in overtime the past two weeks.
No. 13 Incarnate Word at No. 17 Nicholls: 11 a.m., ESPN+
Defending Southland Conference champion Nicholls will be playing to keep its postseason hopes alive this weekend, as a scorching hot Incarnate Word team travels to Thibodaux, La. for a game that will shape the league’s title race. UIW is led by a pair of explosive playmakers in freshman quarterback Cameron Ward — who was named Southland Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after torching No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana for seven touchdowns in a double-digit win — and senior running back Kevin Brown — who leads the nation with 14 yards per carry and has surpassed 200 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two games. The Cardinals enter the game as one of two undefeated teams left in the conference, and will move within one win of a playoff berth with a victory.
Charleston Southern at Monmouth: noon, ESPN+
After going undefeated in league play on its way to a Big South title in 2019, Monmouth is finally set to open its spring campaign this weekend. With No. 7 Kennesaw State losing starting quarterback Tommy Bryant for the season, the conference title race seems wide open — particularly at the top. A win over Charleston Southern on Saturday would put the Hawks on the right track to secure what will likely be the Big South’s only playoff bid. However, that will be easier said than done against a team that played Kennesaw to within five points two weeks ago.
No. 10 Southern Illinois at Missouri State: 2 p.m., ESPN+
Southern Illinois might have the best win of the spring season with its 38-14 rout of reigning national champion North Dakota State, but the Salukis also have two of the ugliest losses so far this year — losing to North Dakota and South Dakota State by an average of 32 points. A loss to the Bears, who eliminated preseason national title hopeful Northern Iowa from playoff contention last week, would remove this SIU from the postseason discussion.
Austin Peay at No. 7 Jacksonville State: 2 p.m. (Sunday), ESPN+
Jacksonville State has followed up an impressive fall campaign with a strong start to the spring, beating its first four opponents by 17 points or more. The Gamecocks appear to hold a significant upper hand entering Sunday’s showdown with Austin Peay, but if the first month of the spring is any indicator, they could be in for a battle. All four of the Governors’ games have been decided by a touchdown or less, and at 2-2 in OVC play, they need to win out to have a shot at the conference title. And with Ohio State transfer Brian Snead running wild for 365 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games, the Austin Peay offense should provide entertainment value for viewers at the very least.
