HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy is set to host its basketball camp for second to tenth graders from June 6-8.
The camp will also use the time to help teach attendees the basics of basketball.
“It’s an opportunity for us to help the kids with fundamentals, as far as the young ones,” Alpha Omega Academy athletic director and head boys basketball coach Wes Jones said. “ It’s also a chance for us to see some of the kids who will be coming up in this program. The big thing is to get them on the right track.”
With nearly 20 kids signed up for each session already, Jones expects to see kids that attend AOA to family fans from outside of the area as the camp is open to anyone.
“In summer time kids are looking to do stuff all the time,” Jones said. “I think a lot of them will come from with friends and some come from outside of the school. It’s a good time for them. We like to keep it fun but we like to teach them and create good habits.”
AOA will also have former players there to assist including former player Demarcus Hester.
The fee is $100 and should be dropped off at the school’s front office.
“It’s open to anybody and we will have some of our coaches here and some former players,” Jones said. “It ought to be a good time.”
For more information, you can contact Wes Jones at wjones@alpahomehaacademy.org or at (713)882-8710.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.