CONROE — In a statement game for both teams, the host Conroe Covenant Cougars showed they’re the team to beat in the district, running over Alpha Omega 65-18 on Friday.
While the score was almost as lopsided as last year’s romp by the Lions, AOA head coach Jeff Norris said this year that the Cougars were just flat out better.
“This is the best Covenant team that I have ever seen,” Norris said. “They frustrated us to where we couldn’t protect our quarterback and couldn’t get any of our guys on on their routes. We knew we would struggle to run the ball, but hoped that we would have got better protection.”
The Cougars (7-2, 4-1) ran up-and-down the field from the start, with junior running back Wade Harper jumping into the end zone within the first two minutes.
The offensive momentum continued as Covenant stretched its lead to 24 with a 12-yard TD connection between Reighn Carter and Cole Brinkley, followed up with a Brinkley pick-6 to start the second quarter.
Alpha Omega found paydirt on the corresponding drive when sophomore quarterback Harrison Allen hooked up with Jacob Poteete on a 23-yard TD pass. The Lions would put up two more scores off Allen passes of 44 yards to Blaine Ringo and 22 yards to Todd Gladish.
However, they were unable to slow down the Cougars. Covenant marched to a mercy-rule victory, ending the game midway through the third quarter.
“The bottom line is we have to execute,” Norris said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice, but we have to execute better and our guys have to tackle better. We knew what they were going to do — and they didn’t deviate from that much — we just have to make the plays.”
PLAYOFF PICTURE
Covenant secured the District 3 championship and a bye in the TAPPS State Playoffs with the victory. Alpha Omega (6-2, 3-1) is currently tied for second place in the district with Allen Academy — its opponent next week. Allen Academy picked up a 58-13 win over Grace Christian Academy on Friday.
Both teams will be heading to the playoffs, with five of the six teams in the district qualifying for the postseason.
