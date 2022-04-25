After a stellar district meet, the Alpha Omega Academy track team is sending a record high 19 members to the regional meet with the chance to advance to the state meet.
The following athletes will be competing at the Region Meet. Kailey Greer, Ava Nino, Hannah Dunster, Brianna Greer, Leinaya Gay, Myriam Mayes, Trenna Mosser, Jayna Norris, Kaylen Love, Kathryn Peach, Cameron Marek, Seth Burkhalter, Lukas Collier, Daniel Dematos, Hudson Allen, Blaine Karnes Noah Weeks, Zach Steffa and Cyle Burkhalter, all competing in 13 events.
With the event taking place Tuesday, April 26 in Waco, the Lions still have plenty of time to prepare for the regional event. The top-4 finishers in each event will advance to the state event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.